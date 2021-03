SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads Lady Pirates handed Marianna softball only their second loss of the season with a 4-2 victory on Thursday night.

With the win, Sneads improves to 6-2 on the season, with the Lady Bulldogs falling to 10-2.

Up next, Marianna will travel to North Bay Haven for a match on April 4. In their last meeting the Lady Bulldogs won 8-0.

For the Lady Pirates, they will play next at Chipley on Tuesday.