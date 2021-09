PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads sophomore running back, Jason Patterson, was acknowledged by ITG sports as the third-highest rusher in Florida through two weeks of play.

Patterson has recorded 454 yards on 22 carries, averaging 20.6 yards per carry, 227 yards per game, and has 7 touchdowns on the season.

Friday’s match against Graceville has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Tigers program so the Pirates will play next at Holmes County on Friday, September 17.