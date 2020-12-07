Sneads’ record-breaking fall sports season comes to an end

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads football team’s season came to an end on Friday night after a tough 41-7 loss to Baker in the Class 1A State Semifinals. However, the loss doesn’t take away from all the Sneads High Athletic Department accomplished during the fall sports season.

The Sneads volleyball team broke an FHSAA state record by bringing home an 8th straight state title.

The football team made school history during the state playoffs. In the second round, they not only beat Blountstown for the first time in program history, they advanced to the schools first football region title game by doing so.

The Pirates then won the first football region title with a win over Taylor County to advance to the state semifinals.

After Friday night’s loss, Sneads head football coach Bill Thomas told his team how proud of them he way for all the accomplished throughout the season.

“They’ve set the bar at a certain level, the next record is broken we’re gonna be in the state championship, and that’s our ultimate goal, I think that now it’s starting to look like a reality,” Thomas said.