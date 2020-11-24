Sneads preparing to play in region finals for first time in program history

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team is in the Elite Eight of the Class 1A state playoffs for first time in program history.

The Pirates who are 8-2 on the season right now worked hard to get to this point. It’s also a very special time for the team who get to practice over the Thanksgiving break, which they have never been able to do before.

“We talked about it every year since I’ve been here this is the first time we’ve actually got to do it and it’s special,” Sneads head coach Bill Thomas said.

The Pirates battled it out with Blountstown on Friday night to advance in the playoffs and it wasn’t an easy ‘W’ for them.

“I think a game like that was better for us for later on in the playoffs to have to play in a game that was a war and really earn it. It was just a great atmosphere, one we will never forget,” Thomas said.

They now shift their focus to their opponent in the region finals, the Taylor County Bulldogs, who have a fantastic quarterback at the helm for them in Kevis Thomas.

“We’ve got to understand that part of our defense this week is keeping the ball from them, keeping them off the field. That kid, we cannot let him have 50, 60 snaps on Friday night cause if we do he’s gonna score a lot of points, he’s just too athletic. They’re whole team is athletic,” Thomas said.

However, Sneads has a secret weapon too: their fans. The Pirates get to play at the ‘Shipyard’ again this week. Last week, the community showed up in full force for their game and Coach Thomas hopes they show up like that this week too.

“It was so loud, we weren’t used to that. It was the loudest game we’ve ever been to on our side. Our fans were unreal good,” Thomas said.

Getting the opportunity to play at home again is also a big deal for the seniors on the team, as it will be their last game on that field.

“The seniors getting to know this is their last game, no matter what there are only two games after this one, this is the last time you are ever gonna get to play on this field and I think that’s a special treat in itself,” Thomas said.

The Sneads-Taylor County game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.