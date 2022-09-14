SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team is off to a hot start as they remain undefeated going into week four of the high school football season.

The 3-0 Pirates have been dominant on the offensive side of the ball, with a big offensive line and star running back Jason Patterson.

So far this season, Patterson has averaged 223.7 yards per game and scored 12 touchdowns.

This week the pirates will face their toughest opponent yet in Holmes County, the Blue Devils are coming off a loss to cross-county rival Chipley.

Sneads has been working on strengthening the defense in practice this week to help match up better against holmes county.

Head coach, Bill Thomas, said this week’s game may be the most important this season.

“That’d be great, it’d be great, it would be a great confidence boost,” Thomas added “We’ve got a tough stretch coming here. I think we’ve got three or four games here that are going to be a challenge for us every week, but I don’t know if any game we’ve got on our schedule is going to be a bigger challenge than this one this week. So, it’s a good time to have a good test.”

The Pirates will host the Blue Devils this Friday night, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.