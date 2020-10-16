Sneads volleyball beats Blountstown for another district championship

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads Pirates beat the Blountstown Tigers 3-0 in the Class 1A District 4 Championship on Thursday night at Liberty County High School.

With the title, the Pirates now have more than a dozen district championship wins.

Sneads head coach Heather Edge said as a coach she was more nervous for the district tournament than regionals. Edge said it’s unfortunate that three of the strongest teams in the state of Florida are all in the same district.

“Mainly because I think the three best teams in the Panhandle are all in the same district, so it’s very competitive, Liberty County is an amazing team, Blountstown is a very well-coached team, amazing team,” Edge said.

The Pirates now have a chance to make national history by winning an 8th consecutive state title. They will play Franklin County in the regional tournament on Oct. 27.