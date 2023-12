SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads senior running back, Jason Patterson signed with the University of Kentucky on Wednesday’s college football National Signing Day.

As a junior, Patterson led all of Florida in rushing, and between his junior and senior seasons compiled nearly 4,000 rushing yards and over 50 touchdowns.

Patterson will early enroll with the Wildcats in the spring. He played his final basketball game with the undefeated Pirates on Tuesday.