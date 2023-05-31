SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads rising senior four-star running back, Jason Patterson has a busy summer of recruitment, with five official visits set for the month of June.

Patterson is set to visit Rutgers, Boston College, Kansas, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt.

He finished his junior season with two division one offers and now he has 23, including a dozen Power Five programs, and he’s even listed on ESPN 300 for the class of 2024.

As a junior, Patterson rushed for a state-leading 2714 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on 206 carries.

He said getting to put the small town of Sneads on the map during his recruitment tour is a very cool opportunity.

“Their campus’ is probably bigger than the whole town of Sneads,” Patterson said. “And that’s just wild to me, where I come from and to see all this glamour and stuff, the weight rooms, the school itself look nice like there’s the football but how the school look. The city that they be in, they be in huge cities, Nashville, New Jersey, Boston, like all of them are huge cities compared to where I’m from, so it is a blessing.”

The latest trend in high school football in Florida has been for many of the top athletes to transfer to other programs for a better chance at winning.

Patterson is “close “tight” with the four players with division offers at rival high school Blountstown, but instead of joining them for higher odds at a state title, he said his loyalty will always stay with Sneads.

“It’s different for me because Sneads is where I’ve always been my whole life,” Patterson said. “I’ve played with these guys since we was little, like real little, and they’ve always been loyal to me so I want to repay the loyalty to them and to my coaches and to my community and show them that I’m here, I’m Sneads for life.”

Patterson’s first visit is set for June 2-4 at Rutgers University where he has already visited once.