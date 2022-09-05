PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads’ junior running back Jason Patterson put college scouts on high alert after rushing for 500 yards, nearly breaking Florida’s single-game high school record.

Patterson led the Pirates to a 72-49 victory over Arnold Friday night, posting 500 yards and 7 touchdowns on 28 carries.

His performance put him only 35 yards behind the state record set by Baker’s Kayleb Wagner in 2021 and only two yards behind the previous mark set by NFL great and Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry in 2012.

Patterson said at the moment he knew he had compiled a considerable amount of yards, but had no idea he was anywhere near a state record.

“I didn’t even know,” Patterson said. “I knew I had a lot of yards because I had a lot of breaks and stuff, but I didn’t know exactly because I wasn’t worried about that, I was trying to win the game.”

After reaching the top five in the state rushing through the first two weeks of the season in 2021, Patterson suffered a season-ending injury, leaving some to wonder if he would be at full health this year.

His performance Friday silenced any of the doubters he might have had, but he said he gives all the credit to his offensive line.

“I’m not Jason Patterson without that line blocking for me,” Patterson said. “If they don’t block, where am I going to go? I can’t go anywhere. So, it’s not one on 11, it’s 11 on 11. Those guys doing their job, doing the hard work, makes my job easy, all I have to do is run, so I’m just blessed for that line and for what those guys do, they do the dirty work.”

Prior to his 500-yard game Friday, Patterson said he had some college teams looking at him, but now, power five programs have reached out including Florida State, West Virginia, South Florida, Duke, and others.

He was even invited by Georgia Tech to their week one match with Clemson on Monday, September 5.

Patterson said his original goal this season was to rush for 2,000 yards, but after posting 600 in just two games, he says the idea of reaching 2,500-3,000 isn’t unimaginable.