SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads star running back, Jason Patterson announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky on Tuesday, flipping from his former choice, Cincinnati.

Patterson committed to Cincinnati on August 1, but the Kentucky coaching staff went all in to reel in ESPN’s No. 20 ranked running back recruit in the nation.

Kentucky coaches flew a private jet down for Sneads’ matchup with Port St. Joe on October 27, watching him from the sidelines.

Patterson sat out the majority of his sophomore season with a torn ACL but had a breakout junior season, with a state-leading 2721 yards rushing (226.8 YPG) and 37 touchdowns through 12 games.

This season, Patterson has rushed for 1124 yards with 19 total touchdowns.

Sneads will visit Blountstown in the Class 1R Region Semifinals on Friday, November 17.