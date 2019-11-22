Sneads Michaela Edenfield signs to play softball at FSU

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads softball player Michaela Edenfield signed to continue her athletic career at Florida State on Friday.

The catcher and first baseman is ready to be a Nole this Fall.

Edenfield has a long list of awards and accolades. She was the home run derby winner and the recipient of the Pirate’s Slugger Award for the past three seasons.

Her freshman year she hit 11 home runs. Since then, other teams have started to walk her, but the future Seminole still managed to hit seven homeruns her sophomore year and 10 her junior season.

Edenfield said she wanted to play for FSU since starting at Sneads and that she wanted to play on a scholarship.

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for my whole entire life. As a little girl I wanted to play Division I ball, I wanted to be on TV and play softball,” Edenfield said. “And the fact that I’m going ot my hometown college Florida State it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Edenfield was looked at by several colleges, but she said it was the sense of home that drew her to Florida State.

“In the amount of colleges I visited over the past few years, everybody can say they are a family, but for me at Florida State it was felt without being told and that’s a big thing,” she said.