SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads volleyball player Kiara Garrett won the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Player of the Year award on Monday.

In her four years on the squad, she accumulated 921 kills, 754 digs, 99 aces and 85 total blocks.

In just her senior year alone, she had 336 kills and 175 digs.

Garrett played all four years on varsity for the Pirates. She was also named to the 2020 Under Armor All-America Watch List this season.