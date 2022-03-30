SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads volleyball player Jada Coleman announced her commitment to Florida Southwestern State College on Wednesday.

Coleman is very used to playing on Florida Southwesterns court as she has won a state title there all four years of high school.

In her senior season, Coleman helped lead the Pirates to a 21-10 record and the school’s ninth straight 1A State Championship.

The setter and libero had a team-high 62 service aces and added 265 digs in her final season.

Coleman finished her high school career with an impressive 89-32 record and four state championship rings.