Sneads indoor volleyball team puts school’s sand court to use

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– A sand volleyball court was built at Sneads High School in December of 2019.

The school planned to use it as a practice court for a sand team. Due to the pandemic however the Tallahassee based lead the group planned to play in was canceled.

“We worked really hard to get what we have out here now the one court we do hope to have two courts,” said Sneads High School head volleyball coach, Heather Brinkmeier.

The FHSAA has now sanctioned sand volleyball for the 2021-2022 spring season however, so the Pirates will be able to use the court with an official sand team next year. Sneads plans to have a team and other schools have already reached out to them asking how they can build courts on their own campus.

“I’m excited that we won’t have to travel as far to play some teams,” Brinkmeiere said.

For now, the school’s defending state champion indoor team is using the sand for summer workouts. Players said they can already tell the difference using the sand is making.

“I feel like this hurts and it makes us stronger,” player Lily Glover said.

The team is lacking height and size this year, so improving verticals will be more important than ever.

“I’m hoping that if we condition just as hard as we always do and then add the sand that the girls will be flying off the wood floor come season,” Brinkmeiere said.

Players with experience on sand courts said they know it will make the transition to the court easier.

“Once you’re on here it’s harder but once you get on indoor it’s easier because it’s like you already had to be trained on the sand,” player Gabby Bellamy said.

The team is holding workouts under Jackson County School Districts’ phase two step by summer activities plan.

Athletes said they’re happy to be back with their teammates as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“Feels pretty good feels like old times honestly,” player Aaliya Baker said.