Sneads football’s Friday night road game canceled as Jefferson County football quarantines

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads Pirates will not play their scheduled football game against Jefferson County on Friday night.

According to Pirates head coach Bill Thomas Jefferson County was notified that they have to quarantine.

Thomas said Jefferson County had one confirmed case on the team and by the time they found out he was positive he had already played last Friday and practiced all week. As a result, they are having to quarantine their whole team.

“Worrying about losing that game shape is what I’m really worried about,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that at this time he is not sure if the team will even be able to hold a short practice on Friday because of flooding across town.

Thomas said he may consider filling their open date of Oct. 2 to make up for this game, however he will have to talk with administration to see if that would be possible.