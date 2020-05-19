Sneads football player Seth Scott signs to next level

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads football player Seth Scott signed to play at Ripon University in Wisconsin in the Fall.

Scott not only played running back and defensive back on the field, but also participated in weightlifting and baseball in high school.

In his high school career, Scott had 1,861 rushing yards, 747 receiving yards and 413 return yards and 220 interception return yards for a total of 3,241 all-purpose yards. He recorded 315 tackles, with 190 of those solo, 14 sacks and six interceptions including two pick six.

Scott not only excelled on the field, but in the classroom, he maintained at 3.5 GPA.