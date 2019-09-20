Sneads football looks to stay undefeated at home in week five

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads Pirates are 4-0 on the season, it is the best start for head coach Bill Thomas since he took over the program in 2013.

The pirates are also 2-0 in district play and they will host Franklin County on Friday night.

Last year Snead’s team word was savy, and in the preseason Thomas said his team wasn’t disciplined enough yet to use that word this season.

“At one time I told them they couldn’t’ say savy cause they weren’t disciplined enough to say savy so we had to savy back up,” said Thomas.

Thomas said his team has come so far since the beginning of the season and the young guys have bought into the program.

The Pirates will look to use their unique home stadium to their advantage on Friday night.

The field is called Citizens Field because the citizens in the community got together and raised money to build the field.

“It has character you know, the train comes by you’ll watch the visiting team when the train comes by they’ll all stop and look, our guys it doesn’t phase them one bit,” said Thomas.