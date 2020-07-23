Sneads football keeps practice plans the same despite delayed school start

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– Jackson County Schools will not return to campus until Aug. 24, but as of now, it’s not impacting fall sports.

Sneads head football coach, Bill Thomas, said they still plan to start regular practice on July 27.

He said the timing is similar to when he first began coaching when school started later, so he told the team they’re going back old school.

“Still do our week of two-a-days, but then the next week if we need some extra time of two-a-days then we have it,” Thomas said.

He said this will also give him a chance to keep his players away from the rest of the school’s students for a little longer.

“I’m looking at the good part of it,” Thomas said.

For now, he said he doesn’t know of any changes to the teams schedule at this time.

“Each week we’re gonna have to talk to the other schools we’re playing, luckily I think our first opponent of the regular season is another Jackson County school, so we might be okay there,” he said.

According to MaxPreps, their first game is against Cottondale on Aug. 21.

He said he knows the community will support the team no matter if school is in session yet when games begin or if they can’t attend in person.

The head coach said he is proud that the state is giving athletes an opportunity to play and he is ready to be adaptive.

“Everybody’s gonna get equal reps, because you never know what’s gonna happen, ” Thomas said.

Thomas said as a coach and a parent he knows how important it is for students to have the opportunity to play sports. He said it was hard to see them not have the ability to even practice.

“Just seeing them so depressed and that they only get the opportunity once in their life, it was sad,” he said.

Thomas said everyone saw the effects of not having sports first hand when spring seasons were canceled.

“You take that away it’s just a memory that might could’ve happened,” Thomas said.