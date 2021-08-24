Sneads football confident about their defense heading into 2021 season

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team made history last year as being the first team in program history to make it to the Final Four.

They may have lost a lot of seniors form that squad, but the eight that they do have this season are planning on getting the team back there.

“This group of seniors, they’ve never won less than eight games in high school in a season. The last three years, they’ve played in seven playoffs games. The confidence level is there, they expect to win,” Sneads head coach Bill Thomas said.

Something the team is really excited about for 2021 is the fact that three of those eight seniors are their linebacker core, which doesn’t often happen.

“We can go out and cover, we can come downhill, whatever you need us to do, our run reads, cover the pass, we do it all,” Sneads senior linebacker Tyrell McMillan said.

There’s a saying in football that goes, “defense wins championships,” and the Pirates think they could prove that saying to be absolutely true this year.

“I feel like we could, we’ll be able to stop a lot, the run game I feel like for everybody else will be hard because our linebackers run 4.6 or faster, we bench 300 pounds, we’re strong, fast, it’s gonna be hard, your gonna have to throw the ball probably,” Sneads senior Taylor Brown said.

The other key thing for this Pirates team will be to stay healthy as that was an issue for them in 2020.

“We lost one of our best players first game of the year last year, then we lost a tight end, the second round of playoffs, we lost a free safety, but we had enough depth to get us to the final four. This year we’re gonna have to get a little bit lucky, we’re gonna have to get back to playing to the same caliber and we’re gonna have to get a bit lucky and stay healthy,” Thomas said.

While this team wants to make some more history this year, they aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We just need to look at every week as a new week. Just we need to be prepared for who we are about to play. We need to practice hard every day and just play football. And if you do right, you do good by will, it will come to you, you just have to grind,” Brown said.

Sneads will kick off their regular season on Thursday night against Cottondale.