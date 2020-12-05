Sneads falls to Baker in Class 1A State Semifinals

BAKER, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads Pirates fell to Baker in the Class 1A State Semifinals football game on Friday night.

The Pirates lost 41-7 to the Gators.

However, Sneads head coach Bill Thomas said he was still proud of this team for all they accomplished this season.

“They took the momentum from us early you know, we’ve had a great year, it was our first time being in the Final Four. I think the atmosphere got to us a little bit, it was slippery, cold, they came out on fire, we didn’t,” Thomas said.

Sneads finishes the season with a 9-3 record.