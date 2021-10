SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team took down Graceville 41-21 on Thursday night after their game was delayed almost an hour.

Some miscommunication with the officiating crew caused the delayed start to the matchup.

It didn’t matter for the Pirates because on the first play from scrimmage, the Pirates scored and jumped out to an early 7-0 lead.

Sneads improves to a 3-2 record and will take on Pataula Charter Academy next Friday.