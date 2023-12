SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads boys basketball team defeated Bethlehem 55-44 at home Tuesday night, staying undefeated and handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

The Pirates improved to 9-0 and will face Seminole County on Wednesday, December 27.

The Wildcats fell to 8-1 and will face Walton on Wednesday, December 27.