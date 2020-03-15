Sneads baseball team reflects on final game played ahead of season suspension

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The Sneads Pirates traveled to Deane Bozeman School to take on the Bucks Friday night. The team learned just hours before their game that Jackson County Schools would be closed for two weeks following a Department of Education recommendation.

“I think they’re just airing on the side of caution and trying to evaluate the situation as it comes to them,” Sneads head baseball coach Andy Shelton said.

The Pirates fell to Bozeman 10-0 on Friday night. Although they were grateful to be on the field Shelton said they were not happy with the outcome.

“I can’t even mark it in words how bad I want to play a game again not for me but just for these other guys the seniors out here,” Sneads baseball player Parker Hayes said.

Jackson County will make a decision on the remainder of the spring seasons at a later date.

