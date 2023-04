TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Sneads High School alum and current Florida State softball catcher Michaela Edenfield dominated in the Seminoles game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Seminoles beat the Yellow Jackets 8-0 in five innings.

Edenfield went 3 for 3 at the plate, with two singles and a grand slam for a career high of 6 RBIs.