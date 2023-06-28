NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Four local high school football teams competed in Niceville’s rendition of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7v7 tournament on Wednesday.

Freeport, Bozeman, Chipley, Walton, and Northview all competed at Niceville High School, beginning with pool play in the morning, and a single-elimination tourney in the afternoon.

The third annual event is sponsored by the FCA and offers athletes participating a chance to hear about the Christian Gospel during their lunch break off the field.

Freeport hosted the same event two weeks ago, with high-classification schools competing.

Freeport Head Coach Shaun Arntz said the design has worked very well over the past three years.

“It’s great because no team that’s playing in it is hosting,” Arntz said. “So every coach, every staff, every player just gets to focus on playing. So, you know, we host the big schools they come to Freeport, we host that. So this the same thing.”

The tournament format allows for teams to earn a bit of bragging rights during the summer play. Arntz said, win or lose, this time of year is about laying a foundation for the fall.

“There’s a ton of positives,” Arntz said. “We got a bunch of new faces in new places right now. So, you know, the coach has got to be patient with the kids going through it, and the athletes have to be patient as they’re learning and not give up after a couple of things that don’t go their way.”

When all was said and done, Walton took first place in the 7v7 tournament with Chipley finishing runner-up.