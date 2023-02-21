PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After finishing as state runner-up last year, Bay senior weightlifter Kahlan Gant took first place in the FHSAA State Championships this past weekend.

Gant won the 169 weight class in both Traditional and Olympic, out lifting the next highest lifter by 50 pounds.

She said the feeling to stand atop the podium is one she’ll never forget.

“Well, first they said my name wrong,” Gant said laughing. “So, that was kind of bad, but it was kind of funny. But overall, it was very exciting because I was like, finally, I did it. okay, great, what’s next?”

This is the second straight year the Bay girls weightlifting program has had a state champion lifter, and Gant said she hopes the whole team can win a state title next year.

“Honestly, I kind of don’t want them to follow my example because I won state by myself,” Gant said. “I would rather we stay as a team and everybody gets a ring because this is more fun. So I would say, like, do better than me. And then for everybody, not just for yourself.”

While Gant is graduating this spring, the Tornadoes will return rising senior Katerin Zacharias, who won a state title as a sophomore but was injured this season.

Bay Head Girls Weightlifting Coach Greg Bailie said next year the team should be even stronger.

“Out of the seven we took (to state) only two were seniors,” Bailie said. So, a lot of youth is coming in, a lot of girls that are hungry, and a lot of girls that are pushing themselves. So I hope this time next year you’re interviewing, you know, a whole lot of girls and talking to them and we’re boasting about a state championship.”

Gant will have no time off as she is immediately transitioning to play for the Bay softball team this spring.