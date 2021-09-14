SizeMatters Catfishing tournament makes a stop in Sneads

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The SizeMatters Trail held another catfishing tournament this weekend in Sneads.

The anglers getting a chance to see what they catch in Lake Seminole, and even though it was tough, they still brought in some big fish.

The overall winner was Daniel Mata with 87.01 pounds. He also won the Veteran Big Fish Award too with a 31.03 pound fish.

Seth Alday, who took home second in the last SizeMatters Trail tournament, placed second overall with 83 pounds total.

Then Dan Laube and Jon Peglow got third overall with 65 pounds total.