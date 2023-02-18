PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Eleven men’s college golf teams competing in the third annual Watersound Invitational at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach this week.

Air Force, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech competing in this year’s tournament.

Six of the teams are ranked in the top 25, including number one Vanderbilt with the number one amateur golfer in the world in Gordon Sargent.

“It encourages other teams like a Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and a Notre Dame and a few other schools that are right inside that top 25,” Watersound Director of Golf Patrick Richardson said. “Mississippi State having a great season so far as well. So it’s really fun and we feel pretty good about our golf course is in great condition, and the team’s done a really good job of preparing for this event. So we’re we’re just excited to have them home.”

The tournament begins Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and will conclude on Tuesday afternoon.