SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Six South Walton High School athletes signed to the collegiate level on Thursday afternoon.

Gabe Hanson – Thomas University Football (NAIA)

Avery Shelton – Faulker University Baseball (NAIA)

Hailey Olive – Webber International Lacrosse (NAIA)

Ava Railton – St. Elizabeth University Volleyball (DIII)

Kaily Mitchell – University of Mobile Soccer (NAIA)

Natalie Denton – Valdosta State Soccer (DII)

South Walton Athletic Director Phil Tisa said it was a great day to represent the Green and White colors and all six athletes will forever a Seahawk.

“They’re going to go represent another school at this point, but they’re going to go represented as a South Walton Seahawk,” Tisa said. “And so, that really is special. You know, when you look at the number of athletes that get an opportunity to continue their career at the collegiate level each year, it’s a small percentage. So, you know, for these kids to be considered in that group, they can now say, you know, ‘I’m a college athlete,’ and that’s special.”

South Walton’s Bella Key plans to sign a cheerleading scholarship this spring but has yet to make her decision official on where she will attend.