Six Panhandle football teams in action for officials scrimmage at Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Six Panhandle football teams had the opportunity to play at Cottondale on Friday as they hosted an officials scrimmage.

The scrimmage was for Panhandle referees to get practice before the regular season begins and they had the opportunity to do so with three short games.

Munroe, Bozeman, Holme County, Blountstown and Sneads made up the five visiting teams who were all able to play a 16-minute game that was made up of two 8-minute quarters.

The host Cottondale took on Munroe in the first match of the evening, but the game was never much of a contest as the Bobcats rolled over the Hornets 34-0.

In the second game of the night, Bozeman faced Holmes County in a thriller with the Blue Devils retaking the lead in the final minute of the game and completing a two-point conversion to get the 20-18 victory.

Wrapping up the evening, Blountstown took on Sneads looking for revenge from when the two met in playoffs in 2020. The Tigers would get the Pirates back as they won a close and low scoring affair, 8-0.