LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Six Mosley athletes from four different sports signed to the collegiate level in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

Megan Erikson signed to Hawaii Pacific University to run cross country.

Three baseball players signed to stay close to home at Gulf Coast State College in Banks Byers, Cole Horton and Blake Thomas.

Nick Hejke, the winningest high school wrestler in Bay County history, signed to Lindsey Wilson College.

All-state slot receiver Josiah McCall signed to play football for Miles College, a Division II program.

Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee said he is very proud of all the athletes and how they have represented the school.

“This senior class has been through a lot,” Lee said. “You know, when you think about Hurricane Michael, when you think about COVID and the world we live in today, to continue to have that same commitment, that drive, that passion, that energy every day that it takes to get to the next level I think that speaks volumes of each one of these individuals.”

There were 10 other Mosley athletes to sign this Spring on February 3.