BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Six Blountstown athletes from three different sports signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Dylan McClellan signed to Huntingdon college to run track and cross country.

“It’s just ecstatic, McClellan said. “I remember running the back streets of my neighborhood trying to do the mile, get my times up, being on that stage is just unreal.”

Jayce Kirkham signed to Coastal Alabama Community College and his teammate Trace Horne signed to Georgia Highlands college both for baseball.

“It’s a surreal experience really,” Horne said. “I’ve worked my whole life for thins since three years old, so that’s about 15 years, I’m ready, I’m definitely ready.”

Three Tiger football players committed, brothers Logan and Garrett Martin signed to Cumberland College and Ayden Mcpherson signed to play at Harding University.

“It means everything to me,” Logan Martin said. “I mean without my players, my coaches, my trainer, and my parents this would have never happened and it’s all due to them, It’s all thanks to them.”