PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Arnold divers qualified for the Class 2A State Championship.

Seniors Sydnie Caldwell and Connor Kilpatrick will represent the Marlins at state for the third time. Caldwell placed third at regional competition and Kilpatrick placed fifth. Junior Addison Clark placed seventh at regionals and will also compete at state competition.

Junior Preston Tomasiewicz was crowned as the regional champion, which granted him an automatic bid to state competition. His performance at regionals also qualifies him for high school All-American consideration. Tomasiewicz will make his third appearance at state competition.

Junior newcomers, Brock Swartwood placed sixth and Coleman Lewis placed eighth at regional. Both athletes will compete at state for the first time after starting diving in August.

State competition is Friday, November 3 in Flordia Aquatics Swimming and Training in Ocala.