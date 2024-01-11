FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport High School boys and girls basketball programs are being led by a sibling duo, both leading Florida Class 1A in points scored.

Jasmine Miles is a junior on the girls basketball team, and Julius Miles is a sophomore on the boys team.

Both Miles siblings are three-sport athletes, and Jasmine said they’re highly competitive with each other.

“We have a very competitive relationship,” Jasmine said. “But it’s a loving relationship, too, because it forces us to push each other to our limits.”

While just a sophomore, Julius measures out at 6’6, 200 lbs, and he’s very confident in his game.

“I mean, obviously I’m the better one, you know, out of the two,” Julius said. “But with Jas, it’s a constant battle. Even like when we’re just (going) for stats in our games, whoever gets the most points or rebounds is the winner, and the other one has punishment at home.”

Those competitions have paid dividends

Not only do the Miles siblings lead their teams in scoring, but they both lead all of Florida Class 1A in points scored this season, both averaging over 20 points per game.

It makes sense when the duo explained that their mother played basketball at the University of Oklahoma, and their father is a professional athletic trainer.

Jasmine said her family is her biggest motivation to pursue greatness.

“If you ever see my parents or brother in the stands, they will be the loudest out there,” Jasmine said. “And yes, they yell at me, it sounds like they’re yelling at me in a hard way, but I know they’re just trying to push me to my best.”

While only a junior, Jasmine is quickly closing in on one thousand career points in high school, likely to reach the mark before the end of the regular season.

Julius said he’s proud of his big sister, but also noted that he’s right on her heels.

“I’m expected, you know, by my junior season to be at a thousand too,” Julius said. “Of course, I’m gonna try to hit a thousand before she hits a thousand.”

Believe it or not, basketball is not Jasmine’s main sport. She led the Bulldog’s volleyball team this past fall with nearly four kills per set.

Julius was the top receiving option for the Bulldog’s football team, setting a school record in the fall.

Julius said both he and his sister are betting on their future success in college.

“We’re coming for dominance,” Julius said. “We’re coming to take over. You know, (we’re) trying to be the best, not only just in this high school, around this area, but also in the state.”

Julius is unsure if he wants to play football or basketball in college but guarantees it will be at the Division One level. Jasmine hopes to earn a volleyball scholarship at LSU.

Both of the Miles siblings compete with the Freeport track-and-field team as their third sport.