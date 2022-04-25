PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA Board of Directors voted 15-1 in favor of a proposed 35-second shot clock coming to Florida high school basketball.

Schools can begin using shot clocks immediately if they choose. The FHSAA classifies the use of the shot clock during 2022-23 and 2023-24 as “optional but recommended.”

The original plan was to require schools in FHSAA competition to begin using the shot clock for boys and girls basketball in the 2024-25 season, but the board voted not to require 2024-25 implementation.

Bay head boys basketball coach Rusty Cook said he’s fully in favor of the new shot clock.

“I think it’s a positive, there’s going to have to be some adjustments that teams have to make,” Cook said. “For us personally, we play pretty fast but I don’t see it affecting us a lot. But it’s not only offensively, it’s going to affect defensive schemes as well. So, there’s going to be a lot of adjustment, but even with that being said, I’m totally in favor of it.”