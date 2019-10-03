Shark’s Tooth Golf Club to host 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since 2001, a Florida golf course will host the ACC Men’s Golf Championship. That championship will happen right here in Panama City Beach.

The St. Joe Company announced that its Shark’s Tooth Golf Club was selected to host the championship in 2022.

The course is over 7,200 yards long and runs through pine forests, protected wetlands and along the shores of Lake Powell.

“We are excited to be selected as the host site for the 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Championship,” Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of Operations for St. Joe, said in a press release. “ACC men’s golf is some of the highest quality collegiate golf in the country and we are proud to host their annual championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.”