Seven Mosley student athletes sign to the next level

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Even though Early Signing Day was on Wednesday, seven Mosley Dolphins had their ceremonies on Thursday.

Athletes from five different sports are heading to the next level.

Mosley soccer player Emily Duncan is heading to a Division I program, the University of Kentucky.

Volleyball’s Ragan Kinard made it official and signed to the University of South Florida.

Then Mosley golfer Morgan Hughes signed to the University of Mobile.

Lacrosse player Sam Erickson made history as the first lacrosse player to sign to the next level in Bay County as he decided he’s heading to Adam’s State. Even though Mosley doesn’t have a lacrosse team, Erickson transferred to the school this year due to his dad being in the military.

Three Mosley baseball players also put the pen to paper on Thursday.

Ethan Campbell signed to play at Jacksonville State.

Coleman Rowan is heading to Lipscomb University to play for the Bisons after he graduates.

The last signee of the day was Jaden Rudd who signed to play baseball for Notre Dame.

Mosley athletic director Doug Lee said this group of athletes have done some impressive things on the field and on the court, but have been amazing student’s first.

“Well I think it starts in the classroom. I mean, you know, they’re student athletes for a reason, when I looked at every one of their student GPA’s, when I started organizing this day, every one of them is 3.2 and above, many of them have 4.0’s. Sometimes a college coach when they see that, they see their work ethic right away, but obviously they have a lot of athletic ability or they wouldn’t be going where they’re going,” Lee said.

He said it was important for these athletes to have their special signing ceremony because they have earned it.

Lee said it was also important for the younger athletes to see that it is possible for them to play at the next level too.

“We put on ceremonies like this because we want them to see if you will put on the time and the work and all that kind of stuff days like these are special and you can obtain those days if you’re willing to work,” Lee said.

No football players signed on Thursday because they can’t sign early until December 16.