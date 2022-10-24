PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times.
Class 4A Region 1:
South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST.
6A Region 1:
Mosley will host Gainesville in the region quarterfinals on Wednesday, October 26, at 6:00 p.m. CST.
Class 1A Region 1:
Chipley will host Jay in the region semifinals on Friday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Class 1A Region 2:
Liberty County will host Bozeman in the region semifinals on Friday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m. CST
Blountstown will host Sneads in the region semifinals on Friday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. CST.