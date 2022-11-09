PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seven Arnold athletes signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon.
Volleyball:
Emma Hampton – University of Mobile (NAIA)
Cadence Goeden – Birmingham Southern College (Division 3)
Girls Soccer:
Zoe Looker – University of North Florida (Division 1)
Kendal Coreil – Columbus State University (Division 2)
Baseball:
Ethan Gill – Shawnee Community College (JUCO)
Braden Black – South Georgia College (JUCO)
Cole Savage – Enterprise State College (JUCO)