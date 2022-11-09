PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seven Arnold athletes signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Volleyball:

Emma Hampton – University of Mobile (NAIA)

Cadence Goeden – Birmingham Southern College (Division 3)

Girls Soccer:

Zoe Looker – University of North Florida (Division 1)

Kendal Coreil – Columbus State University (Division 2)

Baseball:

Ethan Gill – Shawnee Community College (JUCO)

Braden Black – South Georgia College (JUCO)

Cole Savage – Enterprise State College (JUCO)