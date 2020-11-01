Senior travel ball tournament honors area softball legend Ann Humble

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Softball Players Association is holding a senior softball tournament at Frank Brown Park this weekend, the memorial event is in honor of Ann Humble.

Humble and her husband Nick operated Hilton, a travel softball team out of Panama City, for decades. Ann passed away from cancer in 2018. Nick is still involved with the team and he is helping host the Annual SPA Ann Humble Memorial Winter World Series this weekend.

Hilton players said the tournament allows them to celebrate Ann.

“Ann was like a mother to me there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for us,” Hilton player Jacque Spencer said.

Players were not only celebrating her, but they got to play against stiff competition.

“If you ask anybody what they do during the week, you’re going to get 100 different answers, but the thing that’s in common is that we all love the fellowship and being out here playing and being around people that love to play too,” Hilton player Jena Rhea said.

Tournament organizers said they only see the double elimination style event adding more teams in the future.

“It’s growing, and it’s just becoming bigger and better and more special to everybody,” Team Hilton player Terri Robertson said.