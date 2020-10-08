Semi-pro soccer team coming to Panama City in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Although Florida Roots Futbol Club has only been around for three years, the club is already offering athletes a chance to be a part of a semi-professional team. The team is joining the National Premier Soccer League in 2021.

Players that are apart of the club team and go off to play in college will have a guaranteed spot on the team.

“For the kids to be able to have that opportunity to play for us and grow with us, they’re gonna have a spot on the semi-pro team if they want it,” said Florida Roots Futbol FC Vice President and Registrar Kim Cooley.

Team staffers hope players take them up on that offer, because as the name suggests Florida Roots wants to have its semi-pro team filled with local talent.

“Either grown up in the area, lived in this area, moved to this area, anyone that has roots here, we’re looking to showcase those players,” team owner and president Jonathan Hammond said.

The team will play in the league’s south region, which is a perfect fit for the Bay County team.

“Currently there are teams in Jacksonville, a team in Tallahassee, a team in New Orleans, a team in Mississippi and so we fit right in all those other teams gives them nice easy travel,” General Manager Larry Cecchini said.

They will start recruiting players right away and plan to begin building the roster just after the new year. The plan is to get all of the player together while those who are in college are back home.

“A lot of these kids have played together, and that’s kind of the beauty of it right, I think they’re really gonna look forward to the fact that I’ve got another option outside of club and college to go home and play at,” Cecchi said.

Florida Roots will being their 12 game season in the summer of 2021.