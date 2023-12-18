SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 2 ranked Sneads boys basketball team remains undefeated and is off to the program’s best start in decades.

The Pirates (8-0) are in their third season under Head Coach Tyler Wilson, and the program has seen steady growth since he arrived.

Sneads is currently the second-ranked team in Class 1A, only trailing the defending state champions, Williston.

The Pirates lead by far the toughest district in Class 1A this season, alongside No. 4 Bozeman, No. 7 Blountstown, No. 8 Graceville, and a very talented Cottondale, having already beat three of the four on the road.

Sneads also beat Class 4A Walton, handing the Braves their first loss of the season.

Coach Wilson said he is very impressed with his team to come out of their early season schedule without a loss.

“I think I was more than the guys were happy to win those games,” Coach Wilson said. “I don’t think they quite understood the quality of teams that those guys are, but I think that’s just their mindset. They believe that they can beat anybody, which is a good thing on their part.”

Last winter was the Pirates’ first winning season since 2017, but the program is 39-22 overall since Wilson took over in 2021.

Wilson said they have a long way to go, but they’re trying to make the school known for more than just volleyball and football.

“When I first got here, I looked up at all the volleyball banners and I didn’t see any basketball banners,” Wilson said. “So that’s been a goal since I got here to try to put some kind of banner in this gym so that people can see it and we can be recognized for that.”

Sneads will put its perfect record on the line against the only other undefeated Class 1A team in the area, No. 6 Bethlehem. The Pirates will host the Wildcats on Tuesday, December 19.