CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s, Will Taylor.

Taylor has played for Chipley’s football, basketball and baseball teams all the way through high school and said he was proud to be a part of two state semifinal appearances.

“Our baseball team had only went to state one time before in 2014,” Taylor said. “And our football team had only been once before in 2011, and just to look back and tell my kids one day that I was one of the few teams that got to be able to do that, it’s just going to mean a lot to me.”

Outside of sports, Taylor is excellent in the classroom holding a 4.58 GPA, is dual enrolled at Chipola State College, and is his senior class president.

“My parents are always telling me that one day these sports are going to end and you’re going to have to have something to fall back on to carry you through the rest of your life and that’s where education comes in,” Taylor said. “So, they really emphasized that over sports, and of course they encouraged me in my sports as well but academics come first.”

Taylor has been accepted into the University of Florida on the Bright Futures Scholarship and plans to attend there like his siblings, father and grandfather before him.”

“My goal is to be an Orthopedic Surgeon,” Taylor said. “My sister is at Florida, she’s in PT school right now, and APK major, so that route and then getting into medical school and go from there.”

Taylor’s vast athletic high school career will end on the diamond this spring but he said he thinks his team has a good shot to get back to state for the second consecutive year.

“I definitely want to go out on top,” Taylor said. “I think anything less than going out on top or going to state at this point I think would be pretty bitter, like leave a sour taste in my mouth, so that’s definitely the goal, and to go out that way with my head high, that’d be a great feeling.”