PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay’s Will Smiley.

In his junior season, just two weeks in will tore his ACL, ending his season, just as it was getting started.

“The setback was was I really it was very depressing, you know, sitting out for the whole nine months, not being able to be around the game of football as I wanted it to,” Smiley said. “But, you know, I still was there as a teammate and all of that.”

Will is verbally committed to Army to attend school and play football, he also received offers from Navy and the Air Force Academy.

Will has a 4.0 GPA and wants to study mechanical engineering in college.

“I think sometimes, you know, guys like Will they get defined by how good of an athlete they are,” Bay head football coach Jeremy Brown said. “And that’s not even anything remotely close to that young man is. I mean, he’s great in the classroom. And he’s great in the community. Everybody on this campus loves him.”

Will is also heavily involved in the community through community service.

He is a representative for FCA, volunteers with the Chautauqua Charter School, and helps serve those in need, most recently helping with a food drive for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

“When you talk about Will, you talk about the total the total package,” Brown said. “You know what I mean, I mean, he’s got it all.”