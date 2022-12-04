BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Blountstown’s Tristan Jones.

In his senior season, Jones played three positions. He was a starting linebacker, starting running back and played on special teams.

“It’s given me a work ethic that I’ve been able to use not only on the football field, but in the classroom and just in everyday life,” Jones said.

As a senior, he helped lead his team in their impressive run, winning the SSAC championship, the region and making the farthest run in the area.

“He’s one of those high character kids that’s in your program, that makes it better,” head coach Greg Jordan said. “He leads by example and he works hard in the classroom. Works hard in the weight room, on the practice field and plays hard on Friday nights for us.”

The four staples of the Blountstown football program are classroom, weight room, practice field and game field in that order.

“He’s a living testament to how we do things,” Jordan said.

Jones is in the process of getting his associates degree from Chipola College and hopes to transfer to Florida State with an exercise physiology degree.

“I wanted to push myself,” Jones said. “I wanted to hold myself to a different standard and I wanted to kind of expose myself to a couple of harder things that I have to do.”

Jones has a 4.0 GPA and wants to become an Anesthesiologist.