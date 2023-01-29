LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s Toni Clark.

The Mosley girls soccer team proved their dominance this season with their 10-1-1 record, granting the Dolphins the number 4 spot in their class and a first round bye in district play.

“We don’t really have weak spots this year, which is really nice,” Clark said. “We didn’t have any last year, but they’re like they’re still strong. I think it came as a surprise to our opponents, too, because they didn’t expect us to still be that good.”

One of the players in the drivers seat, senior defender Toni Clark.

She is an amazing athlete, an amazing student, and just a really great person overall,” Mosley goalie Andi Farrell said. “You can always count on her to be there, to be with you, on the team, on the field, and just in the classroom.”

The Clark name is deep rooted in Mosley soccer, her sister Lexi Clark played at Mosley for the last four years, but this season is Toni’s time to shine.

“I’m here now, it’s not Lexi, but it’s always nice having her around because she’s still my big sister,” Clark said. “And I look up to her and seeing her do so well in all of her things really helps me know I can do it too.”

On top of playing at Mosley, Clark coaches for Bay United Soccer Club, teaching the next generation the sport.

Clark is very dedicated in the classroom and has a 4.58 GPA. In college she wants to study nursing and eventually become a nurse anesthetist.

“I enjoyed science and all that, like the math stuff,” Clark said. “And people, I do really like people and I want to help and I was like, I feel like there was a way I could combine both.”

Following high school, Clark will be continuing her career, playing soccer at Georgia Southwestern.