PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Sophia Tuzun.

Tuzan led the Rutherford volleyball team in kills and blocks in her senior season.

“If you could see her from the player she was her sophomore year to now,” Rutherford head volleyball coach Kira Nguyen said. “It’s a world difference. She’s a completely different player.”

Tuzun was forced to sit out the final two weeks of the season because of an injury. She played through the injury for as long as she could to be there for her team.

“It was bothering her all season, but she didn’t want to let the team down, so she held until the very end until she couldn’t,” Nguyen said. “We’re so thankful that she completely led our team this season.”

Tuzun closed the chapter of playing volleyball at Rutherford but had the opportunity to play with the top seniors in the Panhandle in the first all-star match.

“I wish I could have been there for my team at the last moment,” Tuzun said. “But what’s done is done and I get this moment to play again.”

In her senior season, the Lady Rams earned their first sweep in five seasons and notched seven wins for the first time since 2014.

Tuzun also plays on the Rutherford girls basketball team.

“Not only does she excel athletically, but also academically,” Nguyen. “Not only is she a volleyball player, but she’s a basketball player. At the same time, she’s managed to get prestigious awards from college boards and hold a 4.0 GPA.”

Tuzun has a 4.6 GPA. Her goal is to earn a full ride with her academics.

“It’s really hard managing school and sports, but it’s worth it because, at the end of the end of the day, I get to say I have a 4.0 and I’m winning games,” Tuzun said.

Tuzun plans on studying mechanical engineering in college.