BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Liberty County’s Savannah Creamer.

Creamer has been on the Liberty County varsity volleyball team since her junior year. In her first year at the new level, the Bulldogs earned the program’s first state title. This year, she hoping to earn a second time.

“She’s never satisfied,” Liberty County head volleyball coach, Jennifer Sewell said. “She’s had a couple of games where she didn’t feel like she played so well, so she put in the extra work to get better. So she feels like she’s playing to her potential.”

Creamer has been key upfront, she leads the state in blocks with 166.

“She’s aggressive,” Sewell said. “She’s got the height and the vertical and to see it all come together has been awesome.”

Creamer has only been playing middle since she moved up to varsity in her junior season.

“This is my second year on varsity playing this position,” Creamer said. “This year with us having a different dynamic I knew that I would have to step up and really be a senior to lead the team and do my job better than I ever had before.”

Creamer has also stepped up on the outside, almost tripling her stats from her junior year, with 184 kills.

“She’s got the talent to step up and move to the outside,” Sewell said. “She does what she has to do. She doesn’t overthink things, and just makes plays.”

Creamer has not decided if she is going to continue playing volleyball after high school, but she does know that she wants to be an ultrasound tech.

“I knew I wanted to do something in the medical field and help people,” Creamer said. “I feel like that’s just the best fit for me.”

Creamer is involved in many clubs at school and has a 3.7 GPA.