PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Chipley's Ryleigh Kunde.

Kunde is the perfect example proving that you can be a top athlete in a sport and a dedicated student in the classroom. She currently has a 3.9 GPA.

“Discipline in the classroom and discipline on the court can take you a long way, and I think I’ve proven that I can do both and succeed,” Kunde said.

It’s not hard to spot Kunde on the court, just look for the player giving it their all.

“That’s what I look for,” Chipley head volleyball coach Wayne Risinger said. “I look for the athlete that has that speed, that has the drive, the determined ability.”

Kunde started playing volleyball in the sixth grade as a setter. When she stepped up to varsity as a sophomore, she moved over to defense.

“At first I was not the best,” Kunde said. “I just kept getting reps and started seeing progress.”

Now as a senior, Kunde is in her third year as the varsity libero.

This year, the Chipley volleyball team is having a successful season. A good amount of the success can be credited to Kunde.

“Day one to where we are today, it’s really two different teams, and it’s because of her leadership,” Risinger said.

The pressure is on for Kunde in her senior season as she’s working towards her goal of playing volleyball after high school.