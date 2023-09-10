BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Liberty County’s Rylan Roddenberry.

“Well, you know the saying dynamite comes in small packages that definitely fits him,” Liberty County head football coach Gerald Tranquille said.

Roddenberry has been the face of the Bulldogs for the last three years as the starting quarterback.

“He’s a coach on the field. Any time you have that, you know that your team’s in good hands,” Tranquille said.

In his junior season, Roddenberry battled a torn labrum and played through it for four games. It ultimately took him out of the game, which forced him to continue his impact on the sideline.

“What you see is what you get,” Tranquille said. “He’s going to be a leader no matter where he’s starting, no matter if he’s on the bench or injured. He’s going to continue to be there, support his team.”

Roddenberry didn’t let his injury keep him down for long. He turned a six-month recovery into just two months.

“It makes me feel good that I proved them wrong, that I can work harder than anybody out here,” Roddenberry said.

He wanted to be back on the field in the spring, playing baseball for the Bulldogs.

His hope this year is to have a strong senior campaign that will allow him to continue his football career after high school.

“I want it to be the biggest year that we’ve had yet,” Roddenberry said. “I want people to look back on this and say this was the team.”

Roddenberry also works hard in the classroom and has a 3.87 GPA.